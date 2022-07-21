Bribery case: Dy tahsildar granted default bail

Bribery case: Dy tahsildar granted default bail, HC bins plea

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 03:49 ist

Bengaluru, DHNS: A city court on Thursday granted default bail to Mahesh P S, a deputy tahsildar, in the bribery case, also involving former Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath.

Following grant of default bail, Karnataka high court formally dismissed the bail petition filed by Mahesh P S.

A memo was filed before Justice H P Sandesh in this regard when the matter was taken up in the evening. It was informed before the High Court that the petitioner has been granted default bail and hence nothing survives in the petition. A default bail is granted on the default of the investigating agency to file a final report within a specific prescribed period.

Taking the memo on record, the court dismissed the petition recording it as 'not pressed'. The court also directed for returning the service records of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) chief ADGP Seemant Kumar Singh.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bribery cases

