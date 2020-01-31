BSY meets Shah, says talks on Cabinet expansion today

BSY meets Shah, says talks on Cabinet expansion today

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  Jan 31 2020
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 08:24am ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (DH File Photo)

Talks between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former BJP national president and Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise the Cabinet expansion will be held on Friday morning.

The chief minister, who met Shah at his residence briefly, told reporters that since Shah was busy in the Delhi election campaign, he asked him to meet him for discussions on Friday morning.

Emerging out of Shah’s residence, Yediyurappa said everything will be finalised on Friday morning when the meeting will be held.

Sources said that Shah had asked the chief minister to prepare a final list of legislators who could be inducted in the council of ministers.

The list will also include newly elected MLAs, sources said.

Prior to his meeting with Shah, the chief minister met party national president J P Nadda and held discussions with him for around 10 minutes.

