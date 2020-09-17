Cabinet expansion after discussing with party leaders, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said he will meet BJP national president J P Nadda and discuss whether to reshuffle his cabinet or expand it.

The CM, who is in Delhi on a 3-day visit, told reporters that he will discuss with the party leaders about the pending expansion.

"I will go by the advice of the party high leaders whether to reshuffle and expand," he said.

Expecting berths in the cabinet, MLC H Vishwanath, who joined the BJP after quitting the JD(S) and former minister and CM's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya along with landed in Delhi. Textiles Minister Shrimant Patil also arrived in Delhi to meet the party leaders. So far no meeting has been scheduled with Nadda.

The CM is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning and seek funds for the state to take up relief works in flood-hit areas.

The CM, along with Union Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought funds to Karnataka.

"Finance Minister assured me that all pending money will be released to state at the earliest," the CM said.