Camera trap captures prowling poachers around Bannerghatta forest

Poaching incidents in Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) have increased as unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of the lockdown.

In the latest incident, at Ragihalli Gram Panchayat's Jaipur Doddi, a CCTV camera on Wednesday night captured two persons moving into the forest with one of them carrying a gun.

The image was shared by wildlife activists who expressed concerns over the rising cases of poaching. "Forest officials are busy with measures to check fire incidents in the summer. Poachers are taking advantage of the situation for hunting. They are also killing animals with the snares. In the eco-sensitive forests of Bannerghatta, such incidents are increasing," said Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust's Bhanuprakash.

Bannerghatta Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashanth said he visited the spot on Thursday. "It is clear that those roaming around in the night with a gun are trying to poach animals. We will find the persons caught on camera," he said.

He said forests spread beyond BNP in Ragihalli and Shivanahalli where wildlife activity is high. "Incidents like poaching are high in these areas. Besides poachers, we are also keeping an eye on many people who went to Bengaluru for work are bored sitting at home and trying their hand at hunting," he said.

The DCF noted that killing animals listed under schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act will attract a jail term of seven years. There are provisions to penalise those hunting outside the park area, he said.