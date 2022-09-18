Cauvery: Tamil Nadu got 3 times the yearly allocation in just 4 years

The state has released 239 tmcft of excess Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu between June 2022 and September 2022, thanks to copious rainfall in the monsoon months.

In a reply to a query raised by MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol told Council, “The state has released 416.65 tmcft to TN in just four months as against the allocation of 177.25 tmcft of water made to lower riparian state for the entire water year by the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal.”

In fact the actual allocation to Tamil Nadu in four months between June and September is 101.08 tmcf. This year, the river water flows into the neighbouring state clocked three times more than the quantum determined by the tribunal.

As per the data provided by the government, in the month of August alone, the water released to Tamil Nadu has crossed the allocation made for the entire year.