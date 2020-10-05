CBI raids multiple premises of D K Shivakumar, brother D K Suresh; Rs 50 lakh in cash recovered

CBI is carrying out searches at 14 premises linked to Congress leader D K Sivakumar, his family members and his associates in an alleged corruption case.

News agency ANI reported that raids were underway at more than 15 premises of the KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and his brother, MP D K Suresh, including the former's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru.

The agency has recovered a total of Rs 50 lakh in cash from premises searched in a corruption case related to Congress leader D K Shivakumar, according to PTI quoting officials.

Responding to these raids, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted "Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP’s frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts."

2/2

Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP’s frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP’s maladministration only becomes stronger. https://t.co/AfoJgxOsGl — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2020

CBI also raided D K Suresh's MP quarter as well as his two houses in Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi.

Earlier last week, Iqbal Hussain, a businessman considered close to Shivakumar, was questioned by the ED on properties and business dealings of the Karnataka Congress chief.

(With inputs from Shemin Joy, Ajith Athrady)