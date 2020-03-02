CJ gets court complex inaugurated by Group ‘D’ employee

Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Sreeniwas Oka’s gesture of inviting the senior most attender to inaugurate the newly constructed district court complex in Chikkaballapur has been widely appreciated.

Based on Oka’s invitation, Jayaraj Timothy, the senior most attender, cut the ribbon and inaugurated the complex on February 29.

Jayaraj hails from Eelam village in Kolar district. He has been serving at courts for the last 31 years. He worked at the Kolar district court before relocating to the Chikkaballapura court in 2007. He is due for retirement next year.

“A week before the function, District and Sessions judge K Amarnarayan told me that I would be inaugurating the new complex. I just couldn’t believe,” he told DH.

He said that he hadn’t even dreamed that a Group ‘D’ employee would inaugurate the court building in the presence of chief justice.

“I don’t have words to express my happiness. The gesture is a moral booster for employees like us,” he said.