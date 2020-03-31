Close aides behind me for liquor: Narayana Gowda

Minister for Municipal Administration Narayana Gowda said that his close aides were behind him, requesting him to get liquor.

Addressing a meeting of officials here, on Tuesday, the minister said that there is a demand for liquor as there is a misconception that drinking of liquor will keep coronavirus away. "But, the government has closed liquor shops as a precautionary measure. There are complaints that liquor is being sold in the black market. It is not possible as liquor is not available anywhere," he said.

Reacting to an incident of a farmer ending his life, as there is no demand for his produce, the minister said, "The farmers should not take such extreme steps. They can contact me, if there is a problem. The government will take all measures for transport and sales of agricultural produce."

The minister said that action would be taken against the farmer, who spread false news by dumping sapota in Ganjam, Srirangapatna. He had disposed only rotten fruits, he said.