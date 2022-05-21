CM Bommai to discuss central leaders on fielding party candidates for Rajya Sabha, MLC elections

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived at the national capital on Friday to meet party leaders to finalise party candidates for the coming Rajya Sabha and Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

Soon after arrival, the CM met Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and held discussion.

The CM is likely to meet BJP National President J P Nadda and finalise party candidates names for polls.

Since the CM is scheduled to leave for Davos for attending the World Economic Forum meeting on Sunday morning, he is keen on finalising candidates before departure, sources close to him told DH.

During the discussion with Nadda, the CM is unlikely to discuss rejig his cabinet, sources said.

While the last date for filing nominations for council polls is May 24, nominations for Rajya Sabha seats end on May 31. The elections to the council will be held on June 3 and Rajya Sabha on June 10.

Election for four Rajya Sabha seats to be held and in which the BJP can will two seats comfortably while one seat, the party hoping to win with support from JD(S).

The state BJP unit has already recommended over a dozen names to the central election panel for the seven council seats. They include BY Vijayendra, state BJP vice president and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son.

Since the seven MLCs are elected by MLAs, the BJP, given its strength in the assembly, can win four seats, the Congress two and the JD(S) one.