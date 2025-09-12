Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

213 journalists killed in Commonwealth countries between 2006 and 2023; India accounts for 56 of them: Report

Study warns that Indian authorities continue to rely on sedition and defamation laws to target critics, despite moves to repeal or reform some of these provisions
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 07:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 07:15 IST
India NewsWorld newsJournalismFreedom of PressPress FreedomFreedom of Expressionattack on journalists

Follow us on :

Follow Us