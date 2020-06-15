CM kicks off Shivamogga airport work

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday flagged off the construction of a greenfield airport at Shivamogga, which is expected to be completed in a year’s time.

The airport will connect the Malnad region with the rest of the state. The airport is coming up at the Sogane village, about 12 km from Shivamogga city, at a cost of Rs 220 crore, and Yediyurappa said it would help boost tourism and industrial activities in the region.

The construction works were inaugurated by Yediyurappa virtually from his home office Krishna. On the occasion, he also opened the divisional office of the National Highways Authority of India at Shivamogga.

“The airport work will be taken up in two phases. We expect the work to be finished in one year. There will be no compromise on quality,” he said, adding that the airport will be used to provide regional connectivity under UDAN.

In the first phase, the airport’s runway, taxiway, apron, approach roads, peripheral roads and the compound wall will be done. In the second phase, the terminal building, ATC tower, fire station and others will be completed.

Yediyurappa has been bullish on the airport project given that Shivamogga is his home district. The project has languished since 2009.