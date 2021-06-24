College students above 18, teaching & non teaching staff in Covid vaccination priority group, says Ashwath Narayan

With the state government considering opening higher educational institutions, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said all college students above 18 years, their teaching staff and non-teaching staff will be considered as a priority group to administer Covid vaccine.

The DCM, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said vaccination for the above groups would be taken up in July in the respective colleges as per the guidelines of the central government after consulting with the officers.

"Inoculation campaigns will be arranged in the colleges. Validation letters issued by the respective institutions need to be submitted before getting vaccinated. Head of the institution and another officer will be appointed as nodal officers in every institution," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

In response to a question, Narayan said offline classes will be started once all the students are vaccinated with the first dose.

"Teaching, learning process has not stopped and it is being continued through digital mode and attendance is mandatory for online classes also," he informed.

The DCM said existing vaccines are effective against Delta plus variant of the virus also.