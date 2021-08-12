Confident of becoming minister soon: Renukacharya

Confident of becoming minister soon: Renukacharya

The former minister has met with many senior BJP leaders

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 01:29 ist
Former minister M P Renukacharya. Credit: DH Photo

Former minister M P Renukacharya, who was camping in Delhi for the past few days, said on Thursday that he is confident that soon he will get a place in Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet.

“I met many top leaders, including BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and general secretary incharge of Karnataka Arun Singh. Now I am confident that I will get a chance to become a minister in the coming days,” he told reporters.

"The BJP government still has several months of its tenure left. Before that, I may get an opportunity. I also met former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and discussed the matter. A total of 13 districts do not have representation in the ministry. Since Davangere is a major district, the party will reward leaders from this region," the Honnali MLA said.

 

