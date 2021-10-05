Congress announces candidature for Sindgi and Hangal bypolls in Karnataka

Congress on Tuesday announced the candidature of Ashok Managoli for Sindgi and Srinivas V Mane for Hangal Assembly bypolls in Karnataka.

The bypoll in Sindgi was necessitated due to the death of JD(S) MC Managoli, who died in January this year at the age of 85. His son Ashok has crossed over to the Congress, which allotted the seat to him.

In Hangal, the Congress state unit has forwarded the names of Mane and Manohar Tahsildar to the central leadership, which cleared the name of Mane for the bypoll fight.

The bypolls to Hangal was necessitated by the death of BJP's C M Udasi, who defeated Mane in 2018 polls.

JD(S) has fileded Naziya Shakeel Ahmed in Singdi and Niyaz Shaikh in Hangal. The Congress has accused the JD(S) of trying to divide the minority votes in the bypolls, a charge denied by JD(S) top leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.