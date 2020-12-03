Congress seeks probe into A H Vishwanath's 'money' claim

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe into BJP MLC A H Vishwanath's claim that "a big amount of money" was to be given to him by C P Yogeeshwar through Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Vishwanath on said Monday that Yediyurappa had tasked Yogeeshwar, also an MLC, to deliver money to him during the December 2019 Hunsur bypoll. Apparently, Yogeeshwar did not show up with the money and Vishwanath went on to blame him for this defeat.

"Vishwanath's statement is like an admission. This amounts to money laundering and corruption. Whose money was it? How much was to be given? Where did that money come from? People of the state have the right to know about this," former Congress MP V S Ugrappa said.

"The BJP is said to be spending Rs 50 crore in every Assembly constituency during an election," he charged.