Congress seeks probe into AHV's 'money' claim

Congress seeks probe into A H Vishwanath's 'money' claim

Bharath R Joshi
Bharath R Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2020, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 03:13 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: File Photo

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe into BJP MLC A H Vishwanath's claim that "a big amount of money" was to be given to him by C P Yogeeshwar through Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. 

Vishwanath on said Monday that Yediyurappa had tasked Yogeeshwar, also an MLC, to deliver money to him during the December 2019 Hunsur bypoll. Apparently, Yogeeshwar did not show up with the money and Vishwanath went on to blame him for this defeat.

"Vishwanath's statement is like an admission. This amounts to money laundering and corruption. Whose money was it? How much was to be given? Where did that money come from? People of the state have the right to know about this," former Congress MP V S Ugrappa said.

"The BJP is said to be spending Rs 50 crore in every Assembly constituency during an election," he charged.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
BJP
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 