Congress to go ahead with Mekedatu padayatra from January 9 despite Covid curbs

A day after the BJP government prohibited rallies and protests, the Congress on Wednesday decided to go ahead with its agitation demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

The Congress has planned a 10-day foot march or padayatra starting January 9, from Mekedatu to Bengaluru.

“There's no politics in this. We had announced this before. We will take all precautions. We're doing this for a cause. We will go ahead with our agitation,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah told a news conference that he addressed alongside Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar.

Shivakumar even claimed that the government is cooking up Covid-19 numbers to impose curbs. Siddaramaiah also accused the BJP government of imposing curbs just to “thwart and scuttle” the Congress’ foot march. He also called out the BJP for doing nothing about its own leaders holding rallies and mass events.

“What was the CM doing in Ramanagara? What is he doing in Nagamangala? Isn’t Modi continuing to hold rallies,” he asked. “It’s not that we want to commit the mistake they’ve made. We want to expose them.”

When asked about the Congress cancelling its 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' women's marathons scheduled to be held in different parts of the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Siddaramaiah said: “We’re going ahead with our programme after discussing with the party high command. We will make sure nobody gets infected.”

The Mekedatu project was first announced in 2013 and it is estimated to cost Rs 9,000 crore. The balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project to regulate the flow of water to Tamil Nadu will be used to generate 400 MW power and utilize 4.75 tmc water for Bengaluru.

“Water is our right. Doesn’t Bengaluru need drinking water?” Siddaramaiah asked. He hit out at the BJP whose Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai has opposed Karnataka’s project. On Congress being an ally of the ruling DMK, Siddaramaiah said: “Will DMK listen to us just because we're allies? Whose party is Annamalai in?”

Shivakumar sought to project the foot march differently. “It’s not a padayatra, a rally or a protest. It’s a walk for water.”

CM Bommai warns Congress

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government would take “suitable action" and that it is up to Congress to comply with rules. “The Opposition should behave responsibly. They can do whatever agitation they want after Covid-19 comes under control,” he said, adding that the rules apply to all.

