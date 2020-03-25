Contagion should not reach third stage, says CM

The Covid-19 is in the second stage of contagion and the government is taking steps to ensure it does not enter the third stage, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

“This is a testing time for us. We are in the second stage. It should not reach the third and fourth stages. We have taken steps to keep it away from entering the third stage. We have managed to contain the spread to some extent,” Yediyurappa said.

He added that everyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had lauded Karnataka’s efforts in tackling the crisis.

Pro-people measures

The chief minister also announced some pro-poor measures. “The poor will get two months of pension in advance. Also, advance persondays payments will be made under NREGA. Advance supply of ration for two months will be given. We will give Rs 1,000 each to 21 lakh construction workers. Under the Badavara Bandhu scheme, loans worth Rs 13.2 crore, borrowed by 21,620 people, will be waived,” Yediyurappa said.

The government, he said, had already released Rs 200 crore to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. “The Covid-19 demon is troubling the entire world. When reports emerged a month ago, I didn’t bother much. But I didn’t sit quiet either,” he said. “I am confident the people of the state will come out of the panic over this virus.”

A day after announcing that Indira Canteens will serve free food to poor, Yediyurappa said the subsidised eateries will be closed to avoid crowding.Hotel kitchens will be allowed to supply food to homes, he said.

On complaints that police in Bengaluru and other cities were hounding people venturing outside to buy essentials, Yediyurappa said that police should refrain from doing that. “However, curfew is announced and unnecessary travel will attract police action,” he said. On complaints that prices of essential services were being inflated, he said that directions will be issued to ensure that exorbitant rates are not charged.

‘Celebrate Ugadi at home’

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa urged citizens to celebrate Ugadi at home.

“I, too, have decided to celebrate it in a low-key manner,” he said.