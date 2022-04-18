Cops averted a DJ Halli-like violence in Hubballi: HM

Cops averted another DJ Halli-like violence in Hubballi: Jnanendra

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 18 2022, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 15:52 ist
Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra has said that the Old Hubballi incident would have become another DJ Halli and KG Halli violence in Karnataka if police had not handled the situation cautiously.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said, there was a conspiracy to disrupt communal harmony there. But police brought the situation under control by arresting those who had indulged in violence. They have also arrested a boy who uploaded an offensive animated video as his WhatsApp status.   

He said police are nabbing those responsible for violence based on the CCTV footage and other evidence. Over 80 people have been arrested so far. Their intention was to create communal tension in Karnataka.

He said leaders of all communities can sit together and talk to resolve the issue. More than eight people were injured in the Hubballi violence. Head constables and inspector-cadre staff were severely injured. He said he interacted with them in the hospital and they are out of danger.

He said eight to 10 vehicles were damaged and the perpetrators vandalised the Hanuman temple. It is unfortunate that violent incidents were reported across India on 'Hanuman Jayanti'. But the government would take suitable steps in this regard, he added. 

Karnataka News
Karnataka
araga jnanendra
Hubballi
Communal violence

