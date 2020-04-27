H D Kumaraswamy proposes ‘COVID cess’ on ultra-rich

Coronavirus: Former CM H D Kumaraswamy proposes ‘COVID cess’ on ultra-rich

Bharath R Joshi
Bharath R Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 27 2020, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 13:16 ist

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday proposed imposing a “COVID cess” on the ultra-rich to make up for the loss of revenue due to the lockdown.

Expressing concerns on India’s economy, the JD(S) leader called for “citizen-centric” measures.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“According to RBI and international economic assessment agencies, the GDP growth rate of the country is expected to fall to a historic low. Such a dire situation calls for citizen-centric measures like full or partial waivers of EMIs, rents, school fees and other levies,” Kumaraswamy said in a tweet. 

“The economy won't bounce back within a very short period. It is important to lower the cost of living as the spending power of the consumer has depleted. The government must cut the petrol/diesel prices. The loss of revenue may be offset partially by imposing COVID cess on the ultra-rich,” he suggested.

It was “high time” for the government, he said, to announce schemes to “save livelihoods of people, especially those in the unorganized sector.” He demanded “immediate relief” to farmers, construction workers, cab/auto drivers, garment workers and others.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Asia's mosques deserted as COVID-19 keeps faithful away

Asia's mosques deserted as COVID-19 keeps faithful away

COVID-19: Back to school in China as lockdowns ease

COVID-19: Back to school in China as lockdowns ease

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, talk of multiple virus strains 

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, talk of multiple virus strains 

Migrant workers refute claims of regular food supply

Migrant workers refute claims of regular food supply

Off the Record: April 26, 2020

Off the Record: April 26, 2020

Globalisation is easy to target but tough to displace

Globalisation is easy to target but tough to displace

 