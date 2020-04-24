DCs to arrange movement of migrant labourers

Coronavirus Lockdown: DCs to arrange movement of migrant labourers in Karnataka

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 05:26 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has directed all deputy commissioners to arrange for transportation of migrant labourers to their native villages for agricultural work or travel to cities for construction activities within Karnataka.

The government will use KSRTC buses for the purpose, in which only 40% seats will be occupied to ensure social distancing norms of the lockdown. "Masks and gloves should be provided compulsorily to all migrant and day-wage labourers during the process," Bhaskar said in a letter to all DCs.

The movement will be as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prescribed by the Centre to facilitate the movement of labourers within the state where they are currently located. According to the SOP, the labourers will have to be screened for Covid-19 before they are moved.

 

