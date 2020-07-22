Coronavirus: PPE kits, medical equipment disposed of unscientifically in Mysuru

Even as containing the spread of Covid-19 is a challenge, unscientific disposal of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, used by healthcare personnel, and other bio-medical waste in parts of the city is an additional burden on the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The authorities of the MCC suspect the role of rural local bodies, adjoining the MCC as no common people use the kits and the local bodies should dispose of the kits.

A bundle of used PPE kits and other medical equipment were lying beside the street near Mysuru Pinjarapole Society, at the foot of Chamundi Hill. The waste was disposed of unscientifically.

It has to be recalled that a few days back, a large quantity of similar equipment was found at Vijayanagar III Stage near Vijayanagar Police Station. However, the authorities of MCC cleared them soon after they received a message.

An officer of MCC suspected the role of gram panchayat behind the incident. No common people use PPE kits in Mysuru and all kits used by medical professionals in the city limits are scientifically disposed of by MCC authorities. The equipment are found on the borders of the MCC limits.

MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth said, “The teams from MCC visited the spot and cleared the PPE kits and other waste near Pinjara Pole. I have informed Mysuru taluk administration and the authorities concerned to keep a vigil. It may be a common man or the officials. We will not spare the culprits.”

According to him, except medical professionals and warriors, who work closely with the Covid-infected, no common people use PPE kits. The final rites of Covid victims is also done by the MCC personnel and the kits will be burnt soon after the process, he said.

As the used kits are lying beside the streets, residents are under fear of Covid. A resident of Vijayanagar, Chandrakala, blamed the authorities. She said, “When Covid-19 is rapidly spreading, the authorities have failed to take measures to check violations. The authorities must consider it as a grave issue and identify the culprits without delay.”