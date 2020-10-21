'Covid-19 cases dipping, under control in Karnataka'

Covid-19 cases dipping, situation under control in Karnataka: Sudhakar

  Oct 21 2020
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 02:31 ist
Karnataka Minister for Medical Education, Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar. Credit: DH Photo

Minister for Medical Education, Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said Covid-19 cases and the death rate were on the decline in the state. The minister also hoped that the cases will not increase in Mysuru in the days to come.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said, "Out of 1.08 lakh tests today, the Covid positive rate was 5.5 %. It was between 11% and 14% around 10 days ago.". Early detection of cases results in fewer deaths. Karnataka is conducting the highest number of tests per day in the country, he said. 

Though the vaccine for Covid-19 is yet to arrive, the government will be prepared for mass immunisation. “We are hoping to get the vaccine in January. A meeting has been convened to discuss how to administer vaccines to all the 6.5 crore people in the state. Experts from different fields, including logistics and medicine, will attend the meeting," Sudhakar said. 

