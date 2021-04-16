Covid-19: Karnataka cracks down on events, tightens borders

Karnataka on Friday announced fresh curbs on various social events and tightened its borders, signalling the government’s desperation in containing the fresh wave of Covid-19 cases.

There are indications that the government will extend the night curfew, currently in force in eight cities, beyond April 20.

The fresh curbs came after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired an emergency meeting early in the day to take stock of the pandemic situation. “This pandemic is getting out of hand,” Yediyurappa said.

In an order, the government said the number of guests at marriages should not exceed 100 in an indoor venue and 200 outdoors. Earlier, the cap for indoor and outdoor events was 200 and 500, respectively.

Read | 95% of Covid-19 cases require no treatment in second wave, says Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

While prohibiting religious gatherings, the government has capped political events at 200 people. This came after public campaigning ended for the April 17 bypolls, where thousands of people were seen at rallies organised by the BJP, Congress and JD(S).

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who huddled with senior officials, said those crossing into the state’s borders will be asked for a Covid-19 negative certificate. “Only those who get tested and are negative will be allowed inside,” he said. “We’ll also talk to the health department to see if samples for the RT-PCR test can be collected at the borders.”

Authorities will further intensify Covid-19 rules in airports, bus stands and railway stations, Bommai said. “Thermal screening, rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests will be made mandatory,” he added.

Speaking to reporters after his emergency meeting, which lasted more than an hour, Yediyurappa said he took stock of recommendations made by experts. “We’re thinking of other districts where the night curfew should be imposed,” he said. “We will sit again on April 20 to decide till when night curfew should be extended and other measures that need to be taken.”