COVID-19: Karnataka records 20 new cases; tally at 693 

The Covid-19 cases in the state shot up to 693 with 20 fresh cases on Wednesday. However, the number of recoveries has exceeded the active cases for the fifth consecutive day. As on May 6, a total of 354 patients were discharged post-recovery while the active cases stood at 309.

No deaths were reported on Wednesday as the Covid-19 fatalities in the state remain 29. This excludes a patient who committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor fire and emergency exit of Victoria Hospital in April last week.

Apart from 13 new cases from Badami in Bagalkot, the day saw three from Dakshina Kannada test positive for Covid-19. Bengaluru Urban reported two cases while Kalaburagi and Vijayapura recorded one fresh case each. Barring one case from Badami, the remaining 19 cases are the contacts of the previously diagnosed patients.