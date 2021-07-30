Covid-19 spike: Karnataka govt allows BBMP to impose containment measures

Karnataka allows BBMP to impose containment measures

Cases in triple digits were reported only in the districts which are closer to the neighbouring Kerala

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 30 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 15:57 ist
Passengers arrive at Sangoli Rayanna railway station during Covid-induced lockdown, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Alarmed over the spike in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Friday authorised the Bengaluru civic body’s chief commissioner and deputy commissioners of the districts to impose “additional containment measures” based on local assessment of the situation. 

“It has been observed that there has been spike in number of new cases in the bordering states as well as in few places in the state, which entails close monitoring and stringent micro-containment measures with time test strategy of test-isolate-treat as well as focused vaccination to contain the spread of Covid-19 locally,” Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunath Prasad said in his order. 

Besides directing the BBMP chief commissioner and deputy commissioners to impose containment measures, the order asked for “strict surveillance measures to be implemented at the border posts as per the prevailing guidelines”. 

Also read: Covid-19 test of passengers at railway stations mandatory, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka saw a steep 34 per cent rise in new daily Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, when compared to Wednesday. The state reported 2,052 new cases on Thursday, more than Wednesday’s tally of 1,531. Bengaluru also reported 505 cases, more than Wednesday’s count of 376.

Cases in triple digits were reported only in the districts which are closer to the neighbouring Kerala, like Dakshina Kannada (396), Udupi (174), Mysuru (157) and Hassan (136). 

Kerala is currently going through a significant surge in Covid-19 cases.

