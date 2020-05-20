CPM workers protest, seek relief to farmers, distressed

Kolar, DHNS: CPM workers staged a protest in front of deputy commissioner’s office here on Wednesday seeking economic support to ordinary people to rebuild their lives in the wake of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown.

The state was facing financial crisis before the outbreak of Covid-19. The economy has been badly hit by lockdown landing farmers, labourers, poor people and dalits in great distress, they said.

“The government is not making any efforts to help poor people. The government is showing interest to provide resources of capitalists and corporate companies. Anti-people laws are being implemented using ordinance,” CPM district leader Narayanaswamy alleged.

“The government has amended the APMC Act to exploit farmers. The farmers will be in the hands of corporate companies. Efforts are on to appoint administrative committees to gram panchayats. There are no policies to improve per capita income and to improve the economy,” he charged.

“The Karnataka government is exploiting farmers by amending the APMC Act. The Labour Act is being amended to extend working time upto 12 hours,” alleged CPM taluk unit secretary T M Venkatesh.

The protesters sought the government not to privatise power sector and withdraw the decision to appoint administrative committees to gram panchayats immediately.

They urged the government to continue the sitting members of gram panchayat, sought the government to provide food kits for three months based on work and disburse Rs 7,500 monthly pension.

CPM district committee members M Vijikrishna, N N Sriram, Sushila and Asha were present.