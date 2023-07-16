Days after complaining of scam, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board's member secretary ousted

Days after plaint of scam, KSPCB member secy ousted

Earlier in July, the chairman had written to Payala 'not to deviate' from the provisions.

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 16 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 04:11 ist
The KSPCB logo. Credit: Twitter/@karnatakakspcb

The struggle for power inside the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has come into the open, with the chairman removing Suri Payala from the post of the member secretary days after the latter wrote to the government alleging a scam in works worth Rs 17 crore.

In letters dated July 14 and 15, Shanth A Thimmaiah, the chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), said Payala had taken unilateral and whimsical decisions and replaced him with a senior scientist.

"The member secretary issued OMs (Office Memorandums) and circulars on a regular basis...on a whimsical manner without the approval of the competent authority," said the letter, a copy of which is available with DH.

Also Read | IT manager’s KSPCB posting raises brows

Earlier in July, the chairman wrote to Payala "not to deviate'' from the provisions. The latest missive came as the member secretary didn't heed to the advice accusing the member secretary of "creating confusion" in both administrative control and day-to-day business.

A senior official told DH that Payala, an IT manager who was given charge of the member secretary position amid questions over his qualification for the job, lost favour of the chairman after he wrote to the government complaining about large-scale irregularities in the KSPCB.

"Payala's allegation relates to the KSPCB issuing work orders for contracts valued at Rs 17 crore in violation of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act. No tenders were called and work was awarded. The companies are now demanding payment but the official clearing the bill would land in trouble. A member of the Legislative Council has raised the issue and questioned about the irregularities and corruption," he said.

The KSPCB has been repeatedly pulled up by the courts, including the national green tribunal, for failing to carry out its responsibility of checking water and air pollution.

Persons with conflict of interest and lacking qualifications have been occupying the key posts, while the board itself works in an opaque manner.

Sources said the Forest, Ecology and Environment department was likely to order an inquiry into the whole issue to stem irregularities.

"A decision has been made to take stern action in case of irregularities," the source said.

Karnataka
KSPCB

