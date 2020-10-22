Deal Covid rule violation with heavy hands: HC to Karnataka govt

The High Court on Thursday directed the Karnataka government and other authorities to deal with violations of norms of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing with heavy hands.

The court perused the submission that 35 protests were held in the jurisdiction of Ulsoorgate police station in Bengaluru.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, was hearing a PIL filed by Sai Datta, a social activist, seeking directions to the authorities for stricter implementation of the rules issued to stop the spreading of

Covid-19.

The list provided by the Ulsoorgate police stated that there were 35 cases when people gathered in large numbers either for protests or for other reasons. The bench observed that the photographs revealed that there were large gatherings and a large number of people were seen not wearing masks and not following rules of social distancing.

The advocate, representing the petitioner, stated that Maruthi Manpade, one of the leaders who had organised one such protest rally on September 25, unfortunately, died due to infection of Covid-19. “On the face of it, these are cases of gross violation of the rules of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. These gatherings are contributing to the spread of Covid-19. Therefore, the state and all the authorities must come down heavily on such breaches with heavy hands,” the bench said.

The court extended the time granted to the respondents until November 5.

The PIL sought directions to the authorities to prevent protests that are held in violation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).