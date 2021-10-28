Decision on SSLC, PU II exams in December: Minister

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh stated that the Bommai-led government would discuss how SSLC and second PUC examinations have to be conducted in December and a decision would be taken later.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, he reiterated that there is no plan to cut the syllabus. As many as 35 academic days had been lost due to the pandemic, of which five had been compensated by reducing Dasara vacation and classes till late on Saturdays, he said. Even teachers are eager to complete the syllabus and a cut will cause problems for students when they are promoted to the next class, the minister added.

On National Education Policy-2020, he said the department is planning to implement it in primary and secondary education from the next academic year. A task force headed by retired IAS officer Madan Gopal has been constituted. "We will discuss the structure of education policy and implementation with educationists. It will be implemented from next year provided the syllabus is ready and teachers are trained."

He ruled out the closure of schools due to the pandemic. The minister said of the 48,000 government schools, only two children were found to have Covid-19 symptoms. As many as 31 Covid cases were reported in Navodaya school at Gaalibeedu near Madikeri. Except for two children, there were no symptoms in other children.

He also claimed that the Covid-19 positivity rate has come down to zero in the state. "We send our children to wedding ceremonies and outside to have chats including panipuri. So, there is no need to have fear sending children to schools. They have lost one academic year due to the pandemic. So, there is no need to halt physical classes as of now."

Check out DH's latest videos