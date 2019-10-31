Dedicated trauma centres in 3 Karnataka districts soon

Karnataka is set to get dedicated trauma centres in three districts soon. The facilities have been readied at Ballari, Mysuru and Hubballi.

Currently, the state has only one dedicated trauma centre linked to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), located on the Victoria Hospital premises.

Dr S Sacchidanand, vice-chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences said that the infrastructure of the three is ready and that it would be functional this year. He spoke on the sidelines of a workshop for doctors on trauma care in the City on Thursday.

"These will be working on the lines of the one attached to BMCRI," he said.

Dr Sacchidananda said that although there could be a need, having such centres in all the districts could be a far-fetched dream as the facilities required are plenty. "We must have enough orthopaedics in every taluk. There is a need for a sterile OT (operation theatre). Ortho and trauma surgeries cannot be done just like any other," he said.

Dr Sacchidanand also said that, according to a new mandate by the National Medical Commission, all medical colleges must have a full-fledged Emergency unit. "At present, all medical colleges have casualties. Only four in Karnataka have a dedicated emergency unit," he said.

The emergency units thus established will ensure patients are stabilised for 24-72 hours depending on the need and then referred to the department concerned for further treatment. The focus will be on emergencies like snake bites, burns, cardiac, trauma, respiratory, poison and neurological emergencies.