DH initiative is appropriate, meaningful and required: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan

Lauding DH Changemakers initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the newspaper's effort to identify and recognise the unsung heroes was appropriate, meaningful and the need of the hour.

"A pat on the back nurtures the spirit to work harder. These changemakers hail from not one but different sectors. The promoters, editors and reporters of DH need to be applauded for this initiative. It is important to note that these changemakers did what they did because of a responsibility towards society, out of their own interest and passion."

They did not ask for this recognition but their work is a message to society on leading a meaningful life. We need to realise that life is short and every moment should be lived meaningfully," DCM Ashwath Narayan said.

Narayan said such initiatives give strength to the do-gooders and good samaritans. "A lot more people need to be recognised and felicitated. Let's believe in the power of collective good. Let's do good," the minister appealed, adding that he grew up reading DH, and that the people needs such inspiring stories.

"There is a framework needed to streamline such work. I have seen good work in the government, the media brings to the fore good work happening elsewhere. When circumstances get tough, people start thinking of solutions. Technology can reach everyone. There are big opportunities in higher education and livelihoods if there is skill development," he said.

The event was also attended by Consul General of Israel in Bengaluru Jonathan Zadka and Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru Sugita Akiko.