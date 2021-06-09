DH Toon | Committed to Karnataka's development, says BSY

DH Toon | Committed to Ktaka's development, says BSY



Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 09 2021, 05:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 05:16 ist

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him.

He was responding to media queries on repeated complaints by ministers and MLAs against the CM. "I will not react to such activities. As long as the high command has trust in me, I will continue as CM. The day they ask me to step down, I will resign and work day and night for the development of the state," he said.

DH Toon
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka

