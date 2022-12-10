Discussions at various levels to intensify measures to organise party, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there have been discussions at different levels of the party on intensifying measures to organise the party effectively since Karnataka is the next major state going for Assembly elections.

He was speaking to media persons at Mandakalli airport in Mysuru.

Bommai said this has also been discussed at the meeting of the office-bearers of the party from all states, in Delhi and that it is a continuous process.

The party is also continuously interacting with the public and organising the party, he said.

Reacting to former chief minister Siddaramaiah's statement that the Congress will win the next Assembly elections without any strategy and even if they sit at home, Bommai said, "They will anyway have to go back home after the next Assembly elections and sit at home."

"In the Assembly elections, a large number of MLAs will be elected from the old Mysuru region too," he said.

Bommai will be participating in various programmes here.