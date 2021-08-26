DK Shivakumar slams Home Minister Jnanendra's 'Congress trying to rape me' remark

Karnataka Congress slammed the remarks made by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in connection with the Mysuru gang-rape case on Thursday.

Jnanendra told reporters earlier in the day that Congress leaders were "trying to rape him" to reap political benefits over the case. His remarks that the victim and her friend should not have gone to the secluded spot also evoked angry reactions from the Opposition party.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar condemned the remarks made by Jnanendra. "I seek an answer from BJP leaders (over the comments made). If the Home Minister says that Congress is raping him, what does it reflect about administration in the state? A case should be filed under IPC section 376 against any Congress leader who tried to rape the home minister," he said.

Shivakumar said that the Congress party was concerned about the image of Karnataka, and accused the Home Minister of divulging the identity of the victim by disclosing the whereabouts of her parents and relatives.

"We have no faith in the government. They have not arrested even one person even after 24 hours into the incident," he said.

The Home Minister stoked a controversy while reacting to Congress's criticism of the government following the case. "The rape happened there (in Mysuru). But, Congress leaders are trying to rape me. They are trying to rape the Home Minister, (and) trying to reap political benefits," he said.

Reacting to media persons, Jnanendra had added that the couple shouldn't have gone to the secluded spot at 7.30 in the evening.

Fact-finding committee Shivakumar also announced a fact-finding committee under Congress leader VS Ugrappa to visit the spot and submit a report regarding the case.

The members of the committee are HM Revanna, Tanveer Sait, Roopa Shashidar, Manjula Manasa, Mallarajamma and Manjula Naidu.

