Doreswamy urges Karnataka govt to resolve KCET issue soon

The government’s education reforms advisor and PES University chancellor M R Doreswamy has requested the state government to resolve the KCET issue as early as possible to avoid inconveniences to students.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, Doreswamy said that a majority of the private universities are set to resume classes for first-year undergraduate students and the delay in KCET process will result in loss of academic days for those getting admissions through KCET. “Our university is set to start classes for 2022-23 in a couple of days and we cannot hold up classes for 60% of the students admitted through the test conducted by the university,” he said.

Doreswamy said the higher education department is non-responsive despite repeated requests. “It has been decided to conduct special classes for 40% of the students joining through KCET,” he said. Parents of KCET repeater students have demanded that the government constitute a committee to resolve their issue, instead of filing a review petition.

Addressing a news conference, the parents said that the higher education department’s decision to file a review petition was not right. “The government should drop the idea of filing a review petition and constitute an expert committee to resolve the issue in the interest of students,” said Girish D Kulkarni, a parent.

“If this tussle continues, students will definitely lose an academic year. The minister and officials should consider the High Court order in the interest of students and give justice,” said Balaveera Reddy, former chairman of CET cell (now called KEA).

s the government has decided to file a review petition against the recent High Court order asking KEA to redo the rank list, considering 50% each in II PU and KCET performance for repeaters, the seat allotment process is likely to be delayed further.