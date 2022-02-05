Drive to clear pending govt files in Dakshina Kannada

Drive to clear pending files in government offices in Dakshina Kannada from February 19: Minister

V Sunil Kumar. Credit: DH File Photo

District-in-Charge Minister V Sunil Kumar said that a drive to clear pending files in all the government offices from gram panchayat to district-level offices in Dakshina Kannada will be taken up from February 19 to 28. 

"Pendency of files and applications are more in Dakshina Kannada for clearing. The drive will ensure that no files are kept pending on the table of the officer. With the drive thousands of pending applications will be cleared in the district," he told media persons during an interaction organised by DK Working Journalists Association in Mangaluru on Saturday.

"I have already directed the Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat CEO to prepare a timetable for the drive. A revenue mela will be held in all the constituencies after the drive to inform the beneficiaries on the status of their applications," he said. 

Kumar said that a Rs 8,000 crore project under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of the Centre will be taken up by the energy department to improve the quality of electricity and also check the transmission loss. 

Solar-powered IP sets

To a query on solar-powered IP sets of the farmers, the Minister said that Rs 108 crore has been sanctioned to the state for solar-powered irrigation pump (IP) sets under the PM-KUSUM scheme. About 10,000 farmers will benefit from it. Under the KUSUM scheme, solar panels will be installed on the electricity feeders, to supply electricity to farmers IP sets. This will cover about two and a half lakh farmers in Karnataka. The scheme will be implemented in BESCOM and GESCOM. "I have written to the Centre seeking permission to implement it in a few pockets of MESCOM so that farmers in the area will be benefited." 

On vacant posts, he said that 1500 posts will be filled in KPTCL. The work order has been issued for 1899 people who were selected for various posts three years ago.

Sand row

To a query on shortage of sand and illegal sand extraction, the Minister said that steps will be taken to solve the issue at the earliest. The meeting of the state-level high power committee will be held on February 14 to decide on sand extraction in the CRZ area.

