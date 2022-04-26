Exam fraud: Suspect used mobile phones of 3rd parties

Rudragouda Patil (R D Patil), a prime suspect in the PSI recruitment scam, reportedly used two SIM cards registered in the name of a person who had died of Covid-19 to commit irregularities, according to sources in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The SIM cards used by Patil were registered in the name of Lakshmiputra of Sonna village in Afzalpur taluk. After Lakshmiputra succumbed to Covid infection, Patil reportedly collected one his SIM cards and used it to commit irregularities. Patil admitted that he used the two cards so that the needle of suspicion should not point towards him in case of a probe in future, added the sources.

The CID sleuths suspect that the similar modus operandi was adopted to carry out irregularities in other recruitment processes.

The sleuths are tracing the people who gave away their mobile phones to the suspect. A few persons reportedly told the sleuths that they gave away their phones, but did not appear for the examinations.

It has emerged during the probe that Patil would often insist ‘his candidates’ to use mobile phones not registered in their names. It was his mandatory direction before finalising the deal with the job aspirants.

Sharanabasappa and CAR constable Rudragouda have been arrested for giving their phones to Hayyali Desai, one of the suspects arrested in the case, according to the sources.

The sleuths suspect involvement of Mahantesh and Rudragouda brothers in FDA, SDA and PWD recruitment scams. Manjunath Melakundi, a suspect in the PWD recruitment scam, is still at large.

Rudragouda reportedly procured bluetooth devices from Odisha in advance only to commit the exam fraud.

It is said that he supplied the devices to the select few candidates in the examination hall through invigilators. He collected question papers of different versions in advance and contacted experts to get correct answers for them, added the sources. He told the sleuths that he collected devices back from the candidates after the examinations.

