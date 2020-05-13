Exemption from institutional quarantine

The state government on Wednesday announced to exempt four categories of international passengers from institutional quarantine: pregnant women, children under-10, elderly persons of 80 years and above and terminally ill will be sent for home quarantine.

They will be stamped accordingly. However, the exemption does not apply to inter-state travellers.  Meanwhile, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, said, “ICMR will conduct sero survey using ELISA-based rapid test kits in Bengaluru, Chitradurga and Kalaburagi districts to check community transmission.”

