Export businesses can start ops from June 3: Karnataka CM

Export businesses can start ops from June 3: K’taka CM

BSY is expected to chair meetings within a few days to decide whether the lockdown in Karnataka will be extended past June 7

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2021, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 16:26 ist
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the Covid situation in the state in not completely under control. Credit: DH Photo

All export-oriented businesses in Karnataka will be allowed to operate from Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, even as he indicated that strict Covid-19 regulations will continue after June 7, when the current lockdown is scheduled to end. 

“The export-oriented businesses will be allowed from Thursday,” Yediyurappa said. Asked if the lockdown will end, he said: “No, no. We will extend (the lockdown) and take some strict measures.”

He added that he had meetings lined up to discuss what should be done going forward. 

“On the whole, coronavirus has not come under complete control. It’s still high in rural areas,” Yediyurappa said. “Today evening, I’m discussing with everybody. Today or tomorrow, we will take a call (on lockdown). I’m discussing this with senior officials today,” he added. 

He also said that he would announce another Covid-19 relief package “in another two days”. 

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that the lockdown be continued in Karnataka after June 7. The opinion seems divided among Yediyurappa’s Cabinet colleagues. 

