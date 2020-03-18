'Fake news on Covid-19, bird flu cost us Rs 500 cr'

Fake news on Covid-19, bird flu cost us Rs 500 cr: poultry farmers

Misinformation over Coronavirus and the bird flu outbreak have pushed about 15,000 poultry farmers and over 1.5 lakh people dependent on the sector into a crisis.

The Karnataka Poultry Farmers Welfare Association, on Wednesday, demanded that the government intervene to save them from further damage.

The Association said they have suffered a loss of Rs 500 crore from March 1 ever since misinformation was spread that people eating chicken may catch Coronavirus. 

“The news over the outbreak of bird flu worsened the condition as we are losing Rs 20 crore every day. The flu is limited to one village in Mysuru and a small area in Davangere. Officials have taken enough precaution to contain the spread of the disease. However, the facts are being blown out of proportion, which has damaged the entire poultry sector,” said G C Bayyareddy, honorary president of the association.

 

