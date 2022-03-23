Fake SC certificate: Opposition demands action against Renukacharya

Fake SC certificate: Oppn demands action against BJP MP

Shruthi H M Sastry
  • Mar 23 2022, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 18:26 ist
Former Minister M P Renukacharya. Credit: DH File Photo

A ruckus ensued in the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday after Chief Minister’s Political Secretary MP Renukacharya admitted on the floor that his daughter, a Lingayat, had obtained a certificate identifying her as a scheduled caste person.

Renukacharya said his brother had procured an SC certificate for his daughter.

"I have already asked for it to be returned. My brother and I have fallen out 25 years ago. When my brother wanted to contest from Gulbarga (an SC reserve) also I had objected," he said.

He said he neither procured any fake caste certificate nor availed any benefit meant for the SC community. "If there is any evidence that I have procured any such certificate or that I have availed any facility meant for the SC community, let them release the documents. If I have used it, I am ready to be hanged," an emotional Renukacharya said.

Following Renukacharya's clarification, Congress MLAs demanded action against him.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said if a certificate was taken by misrepresenting facts, then it was a punishable offence. "It does not matter whether benefits were availed or not. Caste certificates are obtained to avail benefits. Why else will one get it," he asked.

Meanwhile, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said the government is not connected to this issue. "The government cannot take a call as it is not a court or a judge. If you have evidence or grievance, approach the appropriate authorities - tahsildar, assistant commissioner, deputy commissioner or the Civil Rights Enforcement cell," he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also came to Renukacharya's rescue. "There are no facts or documents in front of us. The government will not interfere in this. The issue has to be discussed based on facts," he said.

On Tuesday, during a discussion, BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekhar showed a document in the Assembly claiming that Renukacharya's daughter Chetana got a Beda Jangama (SC) certificate.

