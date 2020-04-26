Five child marriages prevented in Bagalkot, Ballari

Five child marriages prevented in Bagalkot, Ballari

  Apr 26 2020
Five child marriages, four in Ballari district and one in Bagalkot district, were prevented by officials on Sunday.

Teams of officials raided separately at Yalpi village in Ballari taluk, Ballari town, Gudekote village in Kudligi taluk and Metriki village in Sandur taluk in Ballari district. They obtained affidavits from parents against conducting the child marriage.

At Malali village in Mudhol taluk in Bagalkot district, preparations were being made for the wedding of a 16-year-old girl preparing for SSLC examinations. A 36-year-old man was about to marry her.

Based on complaints received at the child helpline number-1098, a total of eight child marriages have been prevented during the lockdown period.

