Five officers elevated as judges of Karnataka HC

Five judicial officers elevated as additional judges of Karnataka HC

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Apr 30 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 20:12 ist

Five judicial officers were on Thursday elevated as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court.

A notification was issued by the Law Ministry appointing Shivashankar Amarannavar, Smt M Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, and Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai as additional judges for a period of two years.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on April 20 recommended for the elevation of the five judicial officers as judges of the Karnataka High Court. With the latest appointment, the number of judges in HC would rise to 46 against the approved strength of 62 judges.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
High Court
Karnataka High Court

What's Brewing

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 