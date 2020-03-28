Five test positive for COVID-19 in Chikkaballapur

Five more people from Gauribidanur town in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district is now eight. A 70-year-old woman, who died on March 24 due to co-morbid conditions, also had COVID-19.

"A total of 22 people have been under home quarantine as they had come in contact with three people who tested positive for the virus. Of them, five tested positive," Deputy Commissioner R Latha told DH.

Two more people have symptoms but official confirmation on this is awaited.

All the five now have been shifted to isolation wards at the old district hospital building in Chikkaballapur.

The first positive case was reported on March 21 while the second and the third ones were reported on March 23 and 24.

The trio had returned from Mecca.

The elderly woman, a native of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, had come to Gauribidanur to see his son. She was hospitalised after falling ill and was later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in Bengaluru.

Two of them are recovering at RGICD, while the third is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.