Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna hospitalised

Former chief minister S M Krishna has been admitted in Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru with an acute respiratory tract infection, hospital sources said on Sunday.
Krishna was admitted in the hospital on Saturday night.
He is under the care of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD – Pulmonology, Dr Sunil Karanth, HOD -- Intensive Care, and a broad specialty medical team.
The former CM is on minimal respiratory support and “in a cheerful frame of mind”, the sources said. His health status is being monitored by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
