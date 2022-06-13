Former MLA A G Kodgi passes away

Former MLA and Third Finance Commission Implementation Task Force chairman Amasebail Gopalakrishna Kodgi (93) passed away on Monday following a brief illness.

He had suffered from fever a few days ago and was later shifted to the hospital for treatment. He suffered from multi-organ failure and failed to respond to the treatment.

He had served as Congress MLA from Byndoor assembly constituency twice and had served in the cooperative sector. After deserting Congress, he had joined the BJP and held prominent positions in the party. During the tenure of B S Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, he served as the Third Finance Commission Chairperson and also as the Third Finance Commission Implementation Task Force chairman.

He remained away from active politics in his last years and was engaged in social activities through Amasebail Charitable Trust. Under his leadership, Amasebail became Karnataka's first solar-powered Gram Panchayat. A G Kodgi had envisioned the project to provide solar lights to all the households in his village when he was the chairman of the Third Finance Commission Implementation Task Force and 1,497 houses in Amasebail have received the solar lamps.

Kodgi had won the seventh national Sooryamithra Prashasthi, the New Year award of Manipal Groups, and others. The Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) brought out the 'Graminabhivridhiyalli Kodgi Chinthanegalu' book in 2019.

He is survived by his wife Sunanda, five sons including State Food Corporation Vice President A Kirankumar Kodgi, Campco President A Kishore Kumar Kodgi and a daughter.

The last rites of A G Kodgi will be held near his house on Tuesday. The mortal remains will be placed for public homage at the Cashew Factory premises at Amasebail till 2 pm on Tuesday.