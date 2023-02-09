Foxconn in talks to invest in Karnataka

India's southern Karnataka state is in serious talks with Taiwan's Foxconn over investment plans, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday, potentially setting it up as the Indian third state to host Foxconn.
"We are in serious discussion of investment plans with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) at their Taiwan HQ & look forward to a fruitful collaboration," Bommai said in a tweet. "We remain committed to welcome the best companies to the state & reap rewards for our people."
The state's investment promotion arm also tweeted that representatives held a meeting at the company's Taiwan headquarters to discuss the investment, without providing further details.
Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc .
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'
Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues
More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development
Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef
In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time
What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?
PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles
Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala