Fund crunch hits distribution of eggs to anganwadi children

Since August this year, several anganwadis in the state have been unable to provide eggs to children and pregnant women in their jurisdiction due to ‘technical’ reasons.

The state government, to address the nutrition deficiency among children and pregnant women, has been providing three eggs a week for anganwadi children and six eggs a week to pregnant women.

However, due to irregular release of funds from Khajane-II, the integrated financial management system of the finance department, workers at several anganwadis are footing the bills from their pockets and those who cannot afford to do so have stopped providing eggs to beneficiaries.

At least three anganwadi workers from Gadag, Yadgir and Raichur told DH that they were unable to provide eggs to kids due to shortage of funds.

While the Karnataka Rajya Anganwadi Karyakarteyara Mathu Sahayakiyara Federation state secretary M Jayamma claims that of the 64,000 plus anganwadis in Karnataka, only 6,000 to 7,000 are able to provide eggs to students. The remaining face a shortage of funds to procure the eggs.

Director of the department of women & child development Arundathi Chandrashekhar said only the newly formed district of Vijayanagara was facing a funds crunch. Jayamma and federation treasurer M B Sharadamma said the government had called for a tender to supply eggs to anganwadis in April this year.

“However, the tender was quashed over some technical issue, resulting in the supply from the contractor being stopped in August 2022,” said Sharadamma.

Uttara Kannada ZP CEO Priyanga M said the issue of non-supply of eggs to anganwadi and primary schools was resolved two months ago. However, after the bifurcation of the anganwadis at the taluk level, those in bigger taluks are facing a funds crunch as all taluks are receiving the same funds (irrespective of the number of students present in each anganwadi).

Arundathi said anganwadi workers have been instructed to provide eggs and generate the bills, till the new tender process comes into place. “The child development project officers have been asked to utilise funds from other heads to clear the bills,” she said.