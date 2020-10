A 30-year-old worker was killed and three others were hospitalised following a chemical leak at Raichur Labs Pvt Ltd, a pharma company, near here on Tuesday night.

Victim has been identified as Lakshman Lingampalli, a native of Telangana. Three other workers Anil of Devasugur, Maruti of Chillasugur and Aravind of Indupur have been admitted to RIMS hospital.

The Raichur Rural police have registered a case.