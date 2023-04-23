H D Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital following fever

H D Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital following fever

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2023, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 00:36 ist
Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has been admitted to a private hospital on Saturday after he complained of fever, according to sources from his office as reported by ANI

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka News
Karnataka
JD(S)

Related videos

What's Brewing

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

Finding Amirbai

Finding Amirbai

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

 